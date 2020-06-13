58 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN with balcony
It may be home to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic but that’s not the only thing Rochester, Minnesota has up its sleeve. In fact, the city slogan is “More than you know.” OooooOOOhh, tell me more... Right?
Rochester is also home to more than 100 parks and over 100,000 happy residents. Living here is about much more than snow days. Rochester offers an abundance of recreational activities, as well as some of the best shopping Minnesota has to offer.
How much will you love your new life in this North Star state? More than you know. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rochester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.