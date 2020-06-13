Apartment List
MN
/
rochester
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

58 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
43 Units Available
Springs At South Broadway Apartments
560 28th St SE, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,075
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1135 sqft
This property's adjacency to South Broadway Street puts dining and shopping options within walking distance. The community is brand new and offers a coffee bar and smoke-free buildings. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
$
27 Units Available
The Pines of Rochester
4820 Alpha Parkway Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,245
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1040 sqft
If youre looking for a quiet yet upscale apartment in the Rochester community, look no further than The Pines.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Red44
839 16th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,085
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1318 sqft
Located in an upscale community. This apartment complex offers a rooftop deck with riverfront views. Apartments offer designer finishes and spacious floor plans. Near neighborhood trails and the Mayo Clinic.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Historic Southwest
6 Units Available
5th on 5th
510 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,075
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-bedroom and penthouse units are available. Cable included in rent. Located close to Soldier's Field, Apache Mall, St. Mary's hospital and the Faud Mansour Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Cove
3202 Avalon Cove Ln NW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1664 sqft
Just a few blocks from the Mayo Clinic West's Shuttle Lot, this development is convenient and accessible. Amenities include double vanities, large closets, vaulted ceilings and custom cabinets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
31 Units Available
Grandeville At Cascade Lake
182 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1408 sqft
Located on GrandeVille Road, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include basketball courts, large closets, garages and window blinds. Some apartments also have outdoor entrances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
11 Units Available
Heritage Manor Apartments
2408 18 1/2 Ave NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$755
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious homes that have dishwashers and modern kitchens. Smoke-free, with a swimming pool, on-site laundry and community BBQ. Conveniently located on the City Bus Line.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
5 Units Available
French Creek Townhomes
2000 Chardonnay Lane Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1485 sqft
You'll be impressed with the comfort, convenience, and affordability of French Creek.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
2 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2301 Crystal Bay Court Southwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our high-quality, award-winning townhomes are designed with spacious floorplans and oversized windows providing abundant natural light. This quiet townhome community, surrounded by lakes and wooded areas, is located near the Historic Mayowood Estate.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
5 Units Available
Cascade Shores Townhomes
222 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2079 sqft
Cascade Shores is within close proximity of the Mayo Clinic West Shuttle Lot and is conveniently located adjacent to the future Cascade Lake Park. Upon entering your home you will notice granite countertops, pendant lighting, and neutral finishes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
3 Units Available
Village Green Townhomes
1828 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1205 sqft
If you are looking for a step up from apartment living, Village Green Townhomes is the place for you. With all the best amenities and around the clock maintenance, we have everything you need to enjoy the Rochester area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
11 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
3908 19th Ave NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$840
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
950 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located near Rochester International Airport. Homes features vinyl flooring and walk-in closets, in addition to eat-in kitchens with modern cooking appliances. Community amenities include a sundeck and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
17 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,393
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1247 sqft
Your home at Woodridge in an exciting combination of recreational activities and a friendly atmosphere all under one roof! No expense was spared to make living at Woodridge something special, a place you'll want to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Essex Place
939 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1135 sqft
Our beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom rentals include huge living spaces, a private patio or balcony and large kitchens! Our beautiful grounds and comfortable rooms give you plenty of space to breathe easy.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Essex Park
937 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1216 sqft
Essex Park's gorgeous 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature a in-home washer & dryer, large kitchens - fully-equipped with electric kitchen appliances, ample countertop & cabinet space, open & spacious floor plans, a private patio or terrace,
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Folwell
206 Units Available
The Berkman
217 14th Ave SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,080
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1336 sqft
Now offering live video tours and in-person tours with social distancing and elevated cleaning procedures in place. Contact us to schedule your personalized in-person or virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Historic Southwest
68 Units Available
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1267 sqft
Welcome Mayo Clinic Residents and Fellows! Ask about Mayo Housing and Discounts! *restrictions apply Introducing, The Maven on Broadway, Downtown Rochester’s preeminent new residences for those who appreciate fine design and smart urban living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Kutzky Park
3 Units Available
Richard
11 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
780 sqft
The Richard Apartments provide the luxuries you have come to expect in high-quality apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Kutzky Park
5 Units Available
Lofts Apartments
609 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
666 sqft
Great location near the Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus. Units feature A/C, full tubs, huge walk-in closets and in-home laundry. Units come with 24-hour maintenance and residents can make e-payments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
Historic Southwest
5 Units Available
Hamilton Apartments
500 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
658 sqft
Prime Rochester location, this community features a garage, 24-hour maintenance and elevator. Units have in-home washer/dryer, spacious walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and bright hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Technology Park Apartments
3731 Technology Dr NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$895
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
943 sqft
Rent and Income Levels Technology Park Apartments will have income restrictions in place on 75% of the apartments. What does this mean? Our rent levels are set based on which income bracket you fall into.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Kutzky Park
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks Austin
200 11th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fair Oaks apartments is 3 buildings, with 11 units in each building. Come check out your NEW HOME with a big yard for your family and pets to enjoy.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
East Side Pioneers
1 Unit Available
913 5th Street Northeast - 2
913 5th Street Northeast, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Well kept 2 bedroom 1 bath unit just 1.1 miles from downtown Rochester and everything it has to offer. This upper level unit has a kitchen, 2 bedrooms that are separated by the living room and a full bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 36th Ave. NW
175 36th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom in Country Club Manor - Property Id: 250281 Available June 1. This home is located in the desirable Country Club Manor Neighborhood.
City Guide for Rochester, MN

It may be home to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic but that’s not the only thing Rochester, Minnesota has up its sleeve. In fact, the city slogan is “More than you know.” OooooOOOhh, tell me more... Right?

Rochester is also home to more than 100 parks and over 100,000 happy residents. Living here is about much more than snow days. Rochester offers an abundance of recreational activities, as well as some of the best shopping Minnesota has to offer.

How much will you love your new life in this North Star state? More than you know. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rochester, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rochester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

