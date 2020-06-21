All apartments in Rochester
602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69

602 Northern Hills Drive Northeast · (507) 550-1052
Location

602 Northern Hills Drive Northeast, Rochester, MN 55906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 · Avail. Jul 8

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 Available 07/08/20 Main floor 2br with private laundry & upgrades! - Step inside this Northern Hills apartment and you'll be greeted by wood look flooring, fresh modern paint & loads of upgrades! Updated kitchen with newer appliances including built-in dishwasher & microwave.

Down the hall, you'll find an updated bath with tile shower surround, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, and 2 bedrooms overlooking the wooded area behind the building - very private!

Tenant is only responsible for electric (heat) + phone/tv/internet if you choose. Rent includes lawn care & snow removal, garbage, water/sewer, etc

12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 have any available units?
602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 have?
Some of 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 currently offering any rent specials?
602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 pet-friendly?
No, 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 offer parking?
No, 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 does not offer parking.
Does 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 have a pool?
No, 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 does not have a pool.
Does 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 have accessible units?
No, 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 has units with dishwashers.
