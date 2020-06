Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split level home featuring vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and a kitchen equipped with stainless appliances and solid surface counter tops. The lower level boasts a large family room with a wet bar and a second refrigerator/freezer. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. This is a no smoking property and pets are approved on a case by case basis with a $500 per pet deposit and $50 per pet rent increase. A security deposit of one month's rent is required and the home is available for a 12 month lease. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.

Video Tour - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0iNU5fSg0o