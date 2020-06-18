All apartments in Rochester
Rochester, MN
1309 Turnberry Dr SE
1309 Turnberry Dr SE

1309 Turnberry Drive Southeast · (507) 550-1052
Location

1309 Turnberry Drive Southeast, Rochester, MN 55904

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1309 Turnberry Dr SE · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful outdoor setting to enjoy summer! - Located in a newer development near Eastwood Golf course and with super easy access to RCTC and downtown Rochester, this beautiful 4 bedroom home features an amazing deck with pergola, the perfect place to enjoy the summer sunshine! With an open floor plan across the main living areas, you will love the wood flooring and cabinetry in the kitchen and dining area, with newer appliances, tile backsplash, and a great island offering plenty of counter space and extra room for seating. The main floor features a master suite with it's own private bathroom, plus another bedroom and full bath. Downstairs you'll find 2 more bedrooms and another full bath, laundry, and an incredible bar area with extra storage and shelving.

The playset is no longer on the property, but the storage shed is available for tenant use and a very handy place to store any lawn equipment or toys and free up the garage space! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal at the property.

12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties available at www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Turnberry Dr SE have any available units?
1309 Turnberry Dr SE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Turnberry Dr SE have?
Some of 1309 Turnberry Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Turnberry Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Turnberry Dr SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Turnberry Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Turnberry Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1309 Turnberry Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Turnberry Dr SE does offer parking.
Does 1309 Turnberry Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Turnberry Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Turnberry Dr SE have a pool?
No, 1309 Turnberry Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Turnberry Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 1309 Turnberry Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Turnberry Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Turnberry Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
