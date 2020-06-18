1309 Turnberry Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful outdoor setting to enjoy summer! - Located in a newer development near Eastwood Golf course and with super easy access to RCTC and downtown Rochester, this beautiful 4 bedroom home features an amazing deck with pergola, the perfect place to enjoy the summer sunshine! With an open floor plan across the main living areas, you will love the wood flooring and cabinetry in the kitchen and dining area, with newer appliances, tile backsplash, and a great island offering plenty of counter space and extra room for seating. The main floor features a master suite with it's own private bathroom, plus another bedroom and full bath. Downstairs you'll find 2 more bedrooms and another full bath, laundry, and an incredible bar area with extra storage and shelving.



The playset is no longer on the property, but the storage shed is available for tenant use and a very handy place to store any lawn equipment or toys and free up the garage space! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal at the property.



12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



