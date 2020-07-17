All apartments in Robbinsdale
Find more places like 3501 York Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Robbinsdale, MN
/
3501 York Avenue North
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:41 AM

3501 York Avenue North

3501 North York Avenue · (763) 208-8886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Robbinsdale
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3501 North York Avenue, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1697 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
One of a kind 'stone' home on Victory Memorial Drive! Upper level coved ceilings throughout, hardwood floors, fireplace with Italian Marble Hearth in living room, panel doors, large main floor bath, windows galore with views of Victor Memorial Parkway, large kitchen w/appliances, 2 bdrms, security system. Large lower level family room with 2nd fireplace with Italian Marble Hearth, lots of windows, radiant heat throughout, 1/2 bath, large closet, washer/dryer, and more. Tuck under garage. NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO ILLEGAL DRUGS! BY APPOINTMENT ONLY--Call 763.208.8886
See above

NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO DRUGS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 York Avenue North have any available units?
3501 York Avenue North has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3501 York Avenue North have?
Some of 3501 York Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 York Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3501 York Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 York Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 3501 York Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robbinsdale.
Does 3501 York Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 3501 York Avenue North offers parking.
Does 3501 York Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 York Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 York Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3501 York Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3501 York Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3501 York Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 York Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 York Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 York Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 York Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3501 York Avenue North?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beach South
4199 46th Ave N
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway
Robbinsdale, MN 55422

Similar Pages

Robbinsdale 1 BedroomsRobbinsdale 2 Bedrooms
Robbinsdale Apartments with GaragesRobbinsdale Apartments with Gyms
Robbinsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFalcon Heights, MNHudson, WI
Vadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNBig Lake, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNExcelsior, MNIsanti, MNHugo, MNSomerset, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity