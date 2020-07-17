3501 York Avenue North

Amenities

One of a kind 'stone' home on Victory Memorial Drive! Upper level coved ceilings throughout, hardwood floors, fireplace with Italian Marble Hearth in living room, panel doors, large main floor bath, windows galore with views of Victor Memorial Parkway, large kitchen w/appliances, 2 bdrms, security system. Large lower level family room with 2nd fireplace with Italian Marble Hearth, lots of windows, radiant heat throughout, 1/2 bath, large closet, washer/dryer, and more. Tuck under garage. NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO ILLEGAL DRUGS! BY APPOINTMENT ONLY--Call 763.208.8886

