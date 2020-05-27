3200 Indiana Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 4BD Remodeled Robbinsdale Home for Lease - Property Id: 125665



Reply to ad or text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.



Two story - 4BR/3BA . NEW upgraded Kitchen, Granite C.tops, backsplash, Breakfast Island. New upgraded bathrooms handsome tile throughout, NEW SS Appliance. New Roof, New plumbing, New Water Heater, New Furnace. Brand new tile and hardwood floors, newly refinished hardwood floors, paint and light fixtures.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.



Minneapolis, Robbinsdale, Crystal, New Hope, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Fridley, Columbia Heights



*Home is for sale but able to be purchased and rented to you

**Broker reciprocity thanks to Creative Real Estate

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125665

