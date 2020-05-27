Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2714 Meridian Dr Available 06/01/20 Robbinsdale Single Family Home, 2 Baths, Office, Family Room, 2 Car Garage - This home will be available for a June 1st move in. There is a large two car garage w/openers included in the rent.



The kitchen was renovated last year with new appliances, new countertops, kitchen flooring, and have re stained the cabinets and painting the garage door.



The main level of this home has a living room, sitting room, kitchen, bedroom, full bath and office room.



The entire upper level is the second bedroom, it has a second room that would make a another great office space or just could be used as a large closet. It also could be used as two bedrooms but there is only 1 door leading upstairs so they are not separated.



Downstairs features the family room, 2nd bath with shower, and laundry area/storage which is very clean.



As a tenant you will pay for all utilities and be responsible for lawn and snow. The home does have a new central air unit.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE3241987)