Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6928 Queen Ave S Available 08/01/19 Richfield Single Family Home, Fenced Yard, Porch, 2 Car Garage, - This home is available now and ready to be moved into. Its a great location between Hwy 62 and I494.



On the main level of the home you will find two living areas one which has a fireplace and walk out to the patio, the second which would make a great dining area right off the kitchn. There is a full bath and two bedrooms on this level as well. The largest bedroom has a walk out to the back patio.



Off the stairs you will find a great office area, up them you have two spacious bedrooms and a 3/4 bath.



In the basement you will find a washer and dryer as well as storage space and a new Goodman furnace.



The yard is fenced in and you have a full two car garage and storage shed.



While living here you are responsible for all utilities and lawn and snow care.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $45 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE4944052)