6918 James Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This charming and well maintained rambler features some beautiful updates. Spacious living room with bay window is open to the dining room and flows into the kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and custom soft close cabinets. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the main floor. Nice hardwood floors and fresh paint as well new lighting throughout the home. Unfinished basement with laundry room and plenty of storage. Enjoy the nice, flat backyard that is fully fenced in. Oversized, detached one car garage. Located in a quiet neighborhood just two blocks from Monroe Park. Richfield School District #280.



For more information please use the link below to check out the video walk-through tour of the home. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yF866A1pzc8&t=2s



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines-

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline. For more in-depth information regarding a property or the rental criteria please submit a request via info@mauzyproperties.com

Charming, updated rambler with fenced in backyard.