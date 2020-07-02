All apartments in Richfield
Find more places like 6918 James Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richfield, MN
/
6918 James Ave.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

6918 James Ave.

6918 James Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6918 James Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northwest Richfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming and well maintained rambler features some beautiful updates. Spacious living room with bay window is open to the dining room and flows into the kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and custom soft close cabinets. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the main floor. Nice hardwood floors and fresh paint as well new lighting throughout the home. Unfinished basement with laundry room and plenty of storage. Enjoy the nice, flat backyard that is fully fenced in. Oversized, detached one car garage. Located in a quiet neighborhood just two blocks from Monroe Park. Richfield School District #280.

For more information please use the link below to check out the video walk-through tour of the home. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yF866A1pzc8&t=2s

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines-
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline. For more in-depth information regarding a property or the rental criteria please submit a request via info@mauzyproperties.com
Charming, updated rambler with fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6918 James Ave. have any available units?
6918 James Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6918 James Ave. have?
Some of 6918 James Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6918 James Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6918 James Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6918 James Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6918 James Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6918 James Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6918 James Ave. offers parking.
Does 6918 James Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6918 James Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6918 James Ave. have a pool?
No, 6918 James Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6918 James Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6918 James Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6918 James Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6918 James Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6918 James Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6918 James Ave. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastfield
7137 Chicago Ave S
Richfield, MN 55423
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave
Richfield, MN 55423
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St
Richfield, MN 55423
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway
Richfield, MN 55423

Similar Pages

Richfield 1 BedroomsRichfield 2 Bedrooms
Richfield Apartments with ParkingRichfield Pet Friendly Places
Richfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN
Blaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Richfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities