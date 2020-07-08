5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated, open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath, lower level unit with private entry. Beautiful, modern white kitchen cabinets with black and stainless steel appliances opening up to an eat in kitchen area, that flows into the open living room area with an exposed stone wall. Ceramic tile throughout common areas, with white trim, give the unit a large and bright feeling.



Lease Terms:

Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Small pets, 25 lbs or under, may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Snow and lawn care included Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Updated triplex close to shopping & restaurants.