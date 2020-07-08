All apartments in Prior Lake
Prior Lake, MN
5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020
5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020

5139 160th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5139 160th Street Southeast, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently updated, open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath, lower level unit with private entry. Beautiful, modern white kitchen cabinets with black and stainless steel appliances opening up to an eat in kitchen area, that flows into the open living room area with an exposed stone wall. Ceramic tile throughout common areas, with white trim, give the unit a large and bright feeling.

Lease Terms:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Small pets, 25 lbs or under, may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Snow and lawn care included Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Updated triplex close to shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 have any available units?
5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
What amenities does 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 have?
Some of 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 currently offering any rent specials?
5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 is pet friendly.
Does 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 offer parking?
No, 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 does not offer parking.
Does 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 have a pool?
No, 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 does not have a pool.
Does 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 have accessible units?
No, 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020 does not have units with air conditioning.

