5139 160th Street Southeast, 254680020

Amenities
Recently updated, open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath, lower level unit with private entry. Beautiful, modern white kitchen cabinets with black and stainless steel appliances opening up to an eat in kitchen area, that flows into the open living room area with an exposed stone wall. Ceramic tile throughout common areas, with white trim, give the unit a large and bright feeling.
Lease Terms:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Small pets, 25 lbs or under, may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Snow and lawn care included Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Updated triplex close to shopping & restaurants.