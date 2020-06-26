Available July 1st. Lake view home! This two bedroom end unit townhome shows like a newer home with beautiful views of Turtle Lake. Three season porch, full wall brick fireplace in the family room with walk-out patio, updates throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4514 Quantico Lane N have any available units?
4514 Quantico Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 4514 Quantico Lane N have?
Some of 4514 Quantico Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 Quantico Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
4514 Quantico Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.