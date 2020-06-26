All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 4514 Quantico Lane N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
4514 Quantico Lane N
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

4514 Quantico Lane N

4514 Quantico Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4514 Quantico Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 1st. Lake view home! This two bedroom end unit townhome shows like a newer home
with beautiful views of Turtle Lake. Three season porch, full wall brick
fireplace in the family room with walk-out patio, updates throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 Quantico Lane N have any available units?
4514 Quantico Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 4514 Quantico Lane N have?
Some of 4514 Quantico Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 Quantico Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
4514 Quantico Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 Quantico Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 4514 Quantico Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 4514 Quantico Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 4514 Quantico Lane N offers parking.
Does 4514 Quantico Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4514 Quantico Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 Quantico Lane N have a pool?
No, 4514 Quantico Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 4514 Quantico Lane N have accessible units?
No, 4514 Quantico Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 Quantico Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4514 Quantico Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4514 Quantico Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4514 Quantico Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln
Plymouth, MN 55441
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West
Plymouth, MN 55441
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities