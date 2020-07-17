433 2nd Ave NE Lower

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

SHARED RENTAL - private lower level - Property Id: 310086



This cute lower level of a single family home is great. You have you own private bedroom with tons of light, bathroom (shower only) living room and breakfast nook. Shared laundry and kitchen. Tenants can add garage parking, cable/internet if interested. Gas/electric/water/sewer/garbage included.



This is a SHARED RENTAL. person does live up stairs. Looking for someone who is understanding and willing to live with another person.



Back yard had fenced in yard and deck to share.



Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.

$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.

Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/433-2nd-ave-ne-osseo-mn-unit-lower/310086

Property Id 310086



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5953599)