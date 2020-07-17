All apartments in Osseo
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

433 2nd Ave NE Lower

433 2nd Avenue Northeast · (651) 600-7655
Location

433 2nd Avenue Northeast, Osseo, MN 55369
Osseo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Lower · Avail. now

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
SHARED RENTAL - private lower level - Property Id: 310086

This cute lower level of a single family home is great. You have you own private bedroom with tons of light, bathroom (shower only) living room and breakfast nook. Shared laundry and kitchen. Tenants can add garage parking, cable/internet if interested. Gas/electric/water/sewer/garbage included.

This is a SHARED RENTAL. person does live up stairs. Looking for someone who is understanding and willing to live with another person.

Back yard had fenced in yard and deck to share.

Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.
$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/433-2nd-ave-ne-osseo-mn-unit-lower/310086
Property Id 310086

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5953599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 2nd Ave NE Lower have any available units?
433 2nd Ave NE Lower has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 433 2nd Ave NE Lower have?
Some of 433 2nd Ave NE Lower's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 2nd Ave NE Lower currently offering any rent specials?
433 2nd Ave NE Lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 2nd Ave NE Lower pet-friendly?
No, 433 2nd Ave NE Lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osseo.
Does 433 2nd Ave NE Lower offer parking?
Yes, 433 2nd Ave NE Lower offers parking.
Does 433 2nd Ave NE Lower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 2nd Ave NE Lower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 2nd Ave NE Lower have a pool?
No, 433 2nd Ave NE Lower does not have a pool.
Does 433 2nd Ave NE Lower have accessible units?
No, 433 2nd Ave NE Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 433 2nd Ave NE Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 2nd Ave NE Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 2nd Ave NE Lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 2nd Ave NE Lower does not have units with air conditioning.
