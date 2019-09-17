90 Myrtlewood Road

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba9f9a308c ---- Beautiful house waiting for you to live in. This house has tons of detail and charm to it. The main level is all on one level - 2 bedrooms with MASSIVE master with walk-in closet, walks out to deck area, master bathroom with separate Tub and Stand up shower. 2nd bedroom and full bathroom down the hall. The open kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, double oven, fireplace. Kitchen opens up to a spacious dining area and living room with 2nd fireplace & office. A private backyard with a walkout from the living room to the gazebo. Main floor also features office, great room w fireplace, huge master suite w private patio, & 2nd bdrm. The lower level is great for entertainment, 2 bedrooms & full bathroom and storage. Walks out to the attached two-car garage. Easy access to 394. Gleason Lake Elementary. Residents pay Gas/Electric/Trash and handle lawn and snow care. Pets welcome with owners approval and additional deposit. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Photos and Video Tour ( https://youtu.be/5mxxiB59RvI ) on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Home is not Section 8 Approved. $150 lease signing fee, First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com