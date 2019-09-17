All apartments in Orono
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

90 Myrtlewood Road

90 Myrtlewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

90 Myrtlewood Road, Orono, MN 55391

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba9f9a308c ---- Beautiful house waiting for you to live in. This house has tons of detail and charm to it. The main level is all on one level - 2 bedrooms with MASSIVE master with walk-in closet, walks out to deck area, master bathroom with separate Tub and Stand up shower. 2nd bedroom and full bathroom down the hall. The open kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, double oven, fireplace. Kitchen opens up to a spacious dining area and living room with 2nd fireplace & office. A private backyard with a walkout from the living room to the gazebo. Main floor also features office, great room w fireplace, huge master suite w private patio, & 2nd bdrm. The lower level is great for entertainment, 2 bedrooms & full bathroom and storage. Walks out to the attached two-car garage. Easy access to 394. Gleason Lake Elementary. Residents pay Gas/Electric/Trash and handle lawn and snow care. Pets welcome with owners approval and additional deposit. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Photos and Video Tour ( https://youtu.be/5mxxiB59RvI ) on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Home is not Section 8 Approved. $150 lease signing fee, First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Myrtlewood Road have any available units?
90 Myrtlewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orono, MN.
What amenities does 90 Myrtlewood Road have?
Some of 90 Myrtlewood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Myrtlewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
90 Myrtlewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Myrtlewood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 Myrtlewood Road is pet friendly.
Does 90 Myrtlewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 90 Myrtlewood Road offers parking.
Does 90 Myrtlewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Myrtlewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Myrtlewood Road have a pool?
No, 90 Myrtlewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 90 Myrtlewood Road have accessible units?
No, 90 Myrtlewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Myrtlewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Myrtlewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Myrtlewood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Myrtlewood Road does not have units with air conditioning.

