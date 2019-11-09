Rent Calculator
Orono
793 Ferndale Rd. N.
Last updated November 9 2019 at 9:44 AM
793 Ferndale Rd. N.
793 North Ferndale Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
793 North Ferndale Road, Orono, MN 55391
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is not a rental. It is a uniques opportunity for a qualified person or family to live in this house for an advertised fee while the home is for sale and actively being marketed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 793 Ferndale Rd. N. have any available units?
793 Ferndale Rd. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orono, MN
.
Is 793 Ferndale Rd. N. currently offering any rent specials?
793 Ferndale Rd. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 793 Ferndale Rd. N. pet-friendly?
No, 793 Ferndale Rd. N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orono
.
Does 793 Ferndale Rd. N. offer parking?
No, 793 Ferndale Rd. N. does not offer parking.
Does 793 Ferndale Rd. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 793 Ferndale Rd. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 793 Ferndale Rd. N. have a pool?
No, 793 Ferndale Rd. N. does not have a pool.
Does 793 Ferndale Rd. N. have accessible units?
No, 793 Ferndale Rd. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 793 Ferndale Rd. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 793 Ferndale Rd. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 793 Ferndale Rd. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 793 Ferndale Rd. N. does not have units with air conditioning.
