3499 Lyric Ave

Lake house living! 3br, huge lot on a hill - Property Id: 121116



Enjoy summer grilling on the recently finished large deck. This home sits on a tree shaded double lot. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and plenty of outdoor space. This home has new flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen boasts of butcher block counters, stainless steel appliances and brand new cabinets. The bathroom is completely remodeled.

No Pets Allowed



