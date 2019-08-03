All apartments in Orono
3286 Northshore Drive
Last updated August 3 2019

3286 Northshore Drive

3286 Northshore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3286 Northshore Dr, Orono, MN 55391

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Fully Furnished!! Beautiful French Manor on private, 1 acre lot!! 125 ft of level, sandy shoreline on Lake Minnetonka's Maxwell Bay. This home is an entertainers dream with soaring vaults, open living/dining spaces, gourmet kitchen, and huge patio with fire pit and incredible views of the lake. Additional features include dock with canopy, 4 fireplaces, 2 kitchens, 5 bedrooms on one level, and third floor media/bonus room. Award winning Orono Schools! Can be rented unfurnished for $7,000 per month!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3286 Northshore Drive have any available units?
3286 Northshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orono, MN.
What amenities does 3286 Northshore Drive have?
Some of 3286 Northshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3286 Northshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3286 Northshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3286 Northshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3286 Northshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orono.
Does 3286 Northshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3286 Northshore Drive offers parking.
Does 3286 Northshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3286 Northshore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3286 Northshore Drive have a pool?
No, 3286 Northshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3286 Northshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 3286 Northshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3286 Northshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3286 Northshore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3286 Northshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3286 Northshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
