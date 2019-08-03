3286 Northshore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking

Fully Furnished!! Beautiful French Manor on private, 1 acre lot!! 125 ft of level, sandy shoreline on Lake Minnetonka's Maxwell Bay. This home is an entertainers dream with soaring vaults, open living/dining spaces, gourmet kitchen, and huge patio with fire pit and incredible views of the lake. Additional features include dock with canopy, 4 fireplaces, 2 kitchens, 5 bedrooms on one level, and third floor media/bonus room. Award winning Orono Schools! Can be rented unfurnished for $7,000 per month!!