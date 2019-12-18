All apartments in Orono
Find more places like 140 S Brown Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orono, MN
/
140 S Brown Road
Last updated December 18 2019 at 4:11 AM

140 S Brown Road

140 Brown Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

140 Brown Road North, Orono, MN 55356

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pets allowed. Escape to this executive cottage estate secretly nestled in 3.6 wooded acres in demand Long Lake location. As one pulls in on the brand new driveway, they will discover the rolling green lawns surrounded by natural wooded areas. Bordering the property is the Long Lake Creek and secluded walking / biking trail, known as the Luce Line Trail. Demand one level living with get away levels for rest and inspiration. This newly renovated 5 bedroom / 5 bathroom home with so many luxurious features including multiple wood burning fireplaces, expansive windows, a true chef's kitchen, and a splendid master suite! Main living areas are spacious in size and can accommodate many friends and family. The upper level is quaint and private. LL offers 3 more bedrooms, one serving as a a Suite with a private full bath, fireplace and large dressing area. A true gem that combines character, location, tranquility, and room for growth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 S Brown Road have any available units?
140 S Brown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orono, MN.
What amenities does 140 S Brown Road have?
Some of 140 S Brown Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 S Brown Road currently offering any rent specials?
140 S Brown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 S Brown Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 S Brown Road is pet friendly.
Does 140 S Brown Road offer parking?
Yes, 140 S Brown Road offers parking.
Does 140 S Brown Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 S Brown Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 S Brown Road have a pool?
No, 140 S Brown Road does not have a pool.
Does 140 S Brown Road have accessible units?
No, 140 S Brown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 140 S Brown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 S Brown Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 S Brown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 S Brown Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNExcelsior, MNChanhassen, MNVictoria, MNChaska, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHopkins, MN
Shakopee, MNGolden Valley, MNNew Hope, MNWaconia, MNCrystal, MNRogers, MNPrior Lake, MNRobbinsdale, MNSavage, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChamplin, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University