Oakdale, MN
4968 Grenwich Trl N
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

4968 Grenwich Trl N

4968 Grenwich Trail North · No Longer Available
Location

4968 Grenwich Trail North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is an end unit townhome with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. One car attached garage, 968 square feet of living space with plenty of natural light. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Unit has a private deck/patio area as well as ceiling fans throughout. Appliances include stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Forced air natural gas heat and central air! Association amenities include: outdoor pool, park and walking paths. Pets considered with prior approval and applicable deposits/fees, 25 lb pet limit - no exceptions - limit 2 pets per unit. No dogs allowed over 15 inches in height at the shoulder when mature per the association. Tenant pays gas and electric. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, lawn care, snow removal and association dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4968 Grenwich Trl N have any available units?
4968 Grenwich Trl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
What amenities does 4968 Grenwich Trl N have?
Some of 4968 Grenwich Trl N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4968 Grenwich Trl N currently offering any rent specials?
4968 Grenwich Trl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4968 Grenwich Trl N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4968 Grenwich Trl N is pet friendly.
Does 4968 Grenwich Trl N offer parking?
Yes, 4968 Grenwich Trl N offers parking.
Does 4968 Grenwich Trl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4968 Grenwich Trl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4968 Grenwich Trl N have a pool?
Yes, 4968 Grenwich Trl N has a pool.
Does 4968 Grenwich Trl N have accessible units?
No, 4968 Grenwich Trl N does not have accessible units.
Does 4968 Grenwich Trl N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4968 Grenwich Trl N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4968 Grenwich Trl N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4968 Grenwich Trl N has units with air conditioning.
