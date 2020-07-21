4968 Grenwich Trl N

Amenities

This is an end unit townhome with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. One car attached garage, 968 square feet of living space with plenty of natural light. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Unit has a private deck/patio area as well as ceiling fans throughout. Appliances include stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Forced air natural gas heat and central air! Association amenities include: outdoor pool, park and walking paths. Pets considered with prior approval and applicable deposits/fees, 25 lb pet limit - no exceptions - limit 2 pets per unit. No dogs allowed over 15 inches in height at the shoulder when mature per the association. Tenant pays gas and electric. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, lawn care, snow removal and association dues.