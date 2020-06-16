All apartments in Oakdale
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:53 PM

401 Grafton Avenue North

401 Grafton Avenue North · (952) 260-8889
Location

401 Grafton Avenue North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This updated Home has two bedrooms on the main level and a two car talk under garage and family room on the lower level. There is another garage for storage in the backyard and a fenced yard. Renovated kitchen. Great neighborhood with quick access to Highway 94. Pets allowed. No washer/dryer included.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Grafton Avenue North have any available units?
401 Grafton Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
What amenities does 401 Grafton Avenue North have?
Some of 401 Grafton Avenue North's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Grafton Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
401 Grafton Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Grafton Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Grafton Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 401 Grafton Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 401 Grafton Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 401 Grafton Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Grafton Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Grafton Avenue North have a pool?
No, 401 Grafton Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 401 Grafton Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 401 Grafton Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Grafton Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Grafton Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Grafton Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Grafton Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
