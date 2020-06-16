401 Grafton Avenue North

Amenities

This updated Home has two bedrooms on the main level and a two car talk under garage and family room on the lower level. There is another garage for storage in the backyard and a fenced yard. Renovated kitchen. Great neighborhood with quick access to Highway 94. Pets allowed. No washer/dryer included.



