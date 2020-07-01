All apartments in Oakdale
1612 Helena Rd N
1612 Helena Rd N

1612 Helena Road North · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Helena Road North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath two-level townhome. Main floor living space and 2nd floor bedrooms. One car attached garage, hardwood floors and walk-in master closet. Appliances include stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and association dues. Tenant pays gas and electric. Pets under 25 lbs ok with prior approval and vet records.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

