Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

2288 13th Ave E

2288 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2288 13th Avenue, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
*1/2 OFF May 1st Move-In* 4 Bd/2 Bth + BONUS Rm! - Property Id: 153492

**1/2 OFF First Month rent May 1st Move In. **
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex unit with upgraded kitchen conveniently located off hwy 36 / McKnight in charming North Saint Paul neighborhood near parks, walking distance to bus, schools, and shopping. Offstreet parking for 2-3 vehicles. Private in unit laundry, updated HVAC with central A/C. Large utility room with lots of storage space!

Sm-Md Dog friendly *breed restrictions apply -One Time Pet Fee: $350

Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Electricity, Natural Gas, and trash.
Landlord maintains: lawn and snow removal.

Not equipped to accept Section 8.

Minimum tenant requirements:
-A credit score of 650 or higher OR the ability to pay add'l money towards deposit for a score less than 650.
-Keyword: Baseball
-No recent bankruptcies.
-No felony history.
-No recent evictions.
-Total monthly income combined of all applicants of at least 2.5 times rent.
*Qualified applicants highly encouraged to apply by clicking "apply now".
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153492
Property Id 153492

(RLNE5523039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

