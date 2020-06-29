2288 13th Ave E

Amenities
*1/2 OFF May 1st Move-In* 4 Bd/2 Bth + BONUS Rm! - Property Id: 153492
**1/2 OFF First Month rent May 1st Move In. **
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex unit with upgraded kitchen conveniently located off hwy 36 / McKnight in charming North Saint Paul neighborhood near parks, walking distance to bus, schools, and shopping. Offstreet parking for 2-3 vehicles. Private in unit laundry, updated HVAC with central A/C. Large utility room with lots of storage space!
Sm-Md Dog friendly *breed restrictions apply -One Time Pet Fee: $350
Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Electricity, Natural Gas, and trash.
Landlord maintains: lawn and snow removal.
Not equipped to accept Section 8.
Minimum tenant requirements:
-A credit score of 650 or higher OR the ability to pay add'l money towards deposit for a score less than 650.
-No recent bankruptcies.
-No felony history.
-No recent evictions.
-Total monthly income combined of all applicants of at least 2.5 times rent.
*Qualified applicants highly encouraged to apply by clicking "apply now".
