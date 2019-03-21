All apartments in North Oaks
16 Buffalo Road
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:23 AM

16 Buffalo Road

16 Buffalo Road · No Longer Available
Location

16 Buffalo Road, North Oaks, MN 55127

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Rare opportunity to rent custom home on 2 acres in North Oaks on PLEASANT LAKE. Enjoy owner's dock, canoe and Pleasant Lake per No Oaks Assoc Rules & Regs. W facing w/ expansive views & fabulous sunsets! 3 BRS on main plus 4th BR in W/O level. Recently updated Baths (Air Tub & shower M BA) & Kit appliances. Adjoins Trail system around Pleasant Lake & through No Oaks. Furnishings may stay & be used or may be stored by the owner, at the tenant's discretion. Nature Pond on N side of property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

