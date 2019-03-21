16 Buffalo Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rare opportunity to rent custom home on 2 acres in North Oaks on PLEASANT LAKE. Enjoy owner's dock, canoe and Pleasant Lake per No Oaks Assoc Rules & Regs. W facing w/ expansive views & fabulous sunsets! 3 BRS on main plus 4th BR in W/O level. Recently updated Baths (Air Tub & shower M BA) & Kit appliances. Adjoins Trail system around Pleasant Lake & through No Oaks. Furnishings may stay & be used or may be stored by the owner, at the tenant's discretion. Nature Pond on N side of property.