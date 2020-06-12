/
3 bedroom apartments
149 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Brighton, MN
Long Lake
The View
1300 Northwest Pkwy, New Brighton, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1565 sqft
The View at Long Lake certainly deserves its name. Set in a beautiful, quiet lake-side environment, amenities including internet access and a 24-hour gym make this North Metro area community a must-see housing development.
Results within 1 mile of New Brighton
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1677 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Flanery Park
1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE
1594 73 1/2 Avenue Northeast, Fridley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Available 09/01/20 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE - Property Id: 297905 This spacious 1300 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of New Brighton
Nicollet Island
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,797
1373 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
St. Anthony
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1646 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Marcy - Holmes
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Nicollet Island
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,441
1992 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Nicollet Island
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$9,770
2733 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.
Marcy - Holmes
Breton
707 8th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Apartments at the Breton offer classic and affordable living near Downtown, Northeast, and Uptown Minneapolis, and near the U of M campus. They have spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with hardwood floors and other amenities.
Nicollet Island
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1786 sqft
Close to everything that makes Northeast pulsing, downtown Minneapolis' newest apartment complex is opening soon. 24/7 gym, underground parking, open floor plans, electric vehicle charging stations and upscale interior options. Overlooks the Mississippi River.
Como
1085 16th Ave. SE
1085 Southeast 16th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
$500 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH Spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home located within walking distance from the U of MN campus. 4 spacious bedrooms with large living room and kitchen.
Como
840 25th Ave. SE
840 Southeast 25th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST **$500 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH!** Nice duplex in a very quiet neighborhood right near the University of Minnesota campus.
St. Anthony East
613 Van Burent St ne
613 Northeast Van Buren Street, Minneapolis, MN
613 Van Burent St ne Available 08/01/20 Northeast MPLS 4BD/2BA House! Attached Garage, Fenced Yard & Laundry! Avail. 8/1! - This property is in a great location of NE Mpls.
4416 Jackson street NE
4416 Jackson Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Spacious brick house two car garage - Property Id: 293572 Beautiful brick house 1220 square foot?and a basement .2 car detached garage.close to bus line.nice fenced yard. 1.5 bathrooms.utilities not included.
Dinkytown
621 10th Ave
621 Southeast 10th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
621 10th Ave Available 09/02/20 Charming 5 Bedroom home in Dinkytown - Available September 2nd! - This spacious 5 bedroom home is located just blocks away from Dinkytown and the University of Minnesota campus with convenient access to 35W.
McKinley
3210 Nth 6th Street
3210 North 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment - This is an amazing 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment in highly sought after Minneapolis neighborhood.
Audubon Park
1312 Saint Anthony Pkwy
1312 Saint Anthony Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
3 Bedroom large duplex - Property Id: 137792 Three bedroom large duplex recently remodeled. All hardwood floors. Large family room. Great neighbourhood. Call. 612 499 6293 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
McKinley
3730 Lyndale Ave N.
3730 North Lyndale Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3730 Lyndale Ave N. Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st! - This home consists of 3 levels of livable space. The 3rd floor has a loft like room with a spacious closet and lots of windows.
Marshall Terrace
2742 California St, NE Unit #1
2742 Northeast California Street, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Completely Remodeled Duplex, Rare Location Available in Northeast Minneapolis Arts District! 3 beds 1 bath! - This duplex was completely remodeled in 2018 including brand new flooring throughout, stainless steal appliances, bathroom tile,paint,
Lind - Bohanon
4831 Dupont Ave N
4831 North Dupont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1064 sqft
4831 Dupont Ave N Available 08/01/20 Available August 5th! - -Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home! -Charming 1.5 story with hardwood floors, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and fantastic deck off of dining area.
Como
1106 17th Ave
1106 Southeast 17th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
1106 17th Ave Available 07/01/20 Single family 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - This comfortable 3 bedroom house in the Como neighborhood is available for June! Near the intersection of Stinson Blvd and Hennepin Ave this charming home is in a great location
Bonny
5730 4th Street Northeast
5730 4th Street Northeast, Fridley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1640 sqft
5730 4th Street Northeast Available 08/01/20 Location location location! This beautiful Fridley 3 bedroom townhouse is available 8/1!! Don't miss out! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse boasts tons of natural light, open concept kitchen and
Lind - Bohanon
4606 Aldrich Ave North
4606 North Aldrich Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house! - This is an amazing 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in highly sought after Minneapolis neighborhood.
Dinkytown
1126 - 8th Street SE
1126 Southeast 8th Street, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1300 sqft
1126 - 8th Street SE Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated three bedroom house - Large 3 bedroom house. Close to UofM Dinkytown Newly renovated (RLNE2272999)
