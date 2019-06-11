All apartments in Mounds View
Mounds View, MN
8240 Red Oak Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

8240 Red Oak Drive

8240 Red Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8240 Red Oak Drive, Mounds View, MN 55112
Mounds View

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7c65f705a ---- Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda [at] twincitiesleasing [dot] com Photos and Video Tour on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Single family in located in the Mounds View School District. Split level entrance with upper level having 2 bedrooms, full bathroom upstairs with living room with Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen and Dining Room that walks out to a deck that over looks a big fenced in yard. Lower Level has a full bathroom, bedroom, laundry with storage and Rec room that can be used as a 4th bedroom if you wish. Residents pay all utilities and handle lawn and snow care. Sorry No pets. Check out the video tour at ***** (or searching the address in You Tube) Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8240 Red Oak Drive have any available units?
8240 Red Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mounds View, MN.
Is 8240 Red Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8240 Red Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8240 Red Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8240 Red Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mounds View.
Does 8240 Red Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 8240 Red Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8240 Red Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8240 Red Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8240 Red Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 8240 Red Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8240 Red Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 8240 Red Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8240 Red Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8240 Red Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8240 Red Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8240 Red Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

