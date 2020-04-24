5047 Sunnyside Road

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly some paid utils

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.com or at 612-293-5809**



3 bedroom, 1 bathroom side-by-side duplex unit in Mounds View. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of counter space plus a pantry! Lots of closet/storage space throughout, especially in the large laundry room. Relax in the spacious lower level living room. Two of the bedrooms are located on the main level, and the third bedroom is located on the lower level.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCw-Yx6UDw4&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Water/Sewer, Trash, Gas, & Electric



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 5/15/20

