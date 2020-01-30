All apartments in Mounds View
Mounds View, MN
5045 Sunnyside Road
5045 Sunnyside Road

5045 Sunnyside Road · No Longer Available
Location

5045 Sunnyside Road, Mounds View, MN 55112
Mounds View

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom side by side duplex unit that has a bonus living room on the lower level! This units features separate living/dining areas, central air, a dishwasher, lots of kitchen cupboard space, in unit laundry, fresh paint, and a 2 car detached garage. Both bedrooms are located on the same level.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp3niJBHxLY&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5045 Sunnyside Road have any available units?
5045 Sunnyside Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mounds View, MN.
What amenities does 5045 Sunnyside Road have?
Some of 5045 Sunnyside Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5045 Sunnyside Road currently offering any rent specials?
5045 Sunnyside Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5045 Sunnyside Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5045 Sunnyside Road is pet friendly.
Does 5045 Sunnyside Road offer parking?
Yes, 5045 Sunnyside Road offers parking.
Does 5045 Sunnyside Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5045 Sunnyside Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5045 Sunnyside Road have a pool?
No, 5045 Sunnyside Road does not have a pool.
Does 5045 Sunnyside Road have accessible units?
No, 5045 Sunnyside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5045 Sunnyside Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5045 Sunnyside Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5045 Sunnyside Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5045 Sunnyside Road has units with air conditioning.

