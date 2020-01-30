5045 Sunnyside Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

2 Bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom side by side duplex unit that has a bonus living room on the lower level! This units features separate living/dining areas, central air, a dishwasher, lots of kitchen cupboard space, in unit laundry, fresh paint, and a 2 car detached garage. Both bedrooms are located on the same level.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp3niJBHxLY&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

