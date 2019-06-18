All apartments in Mounds View
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

2912 Mounds View Blvd

2912 Mounds View Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Mounds View Blvd, Mounds View, MN 55112
Mounds View

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
2912 Mounds View Blvd Available 07/01/19 Second Floor Condo for July 1, Updated Bathroom, Balcony, Attached Garage + Detached Garage - Upgraded second floor condo available July 1. Open floorplan with hardwood floors in the dining room, living room, hallway, and bathroom. The kitchen has newer counters, floor, and the cabinets were recently painted. There is a microwave, dishwasher, and sink disposal. Kitchen has sliding glass doors to the balcony which overlooks the wooded backyard area.
Bathroom has been fully updated with granite vanity, new fixtures, etc. Both bedrooms are carpeted. Guest bedroom has a large closet and the master bedroom has a walk-in. This condo also has in-unit laundry and central air conditioning. There are two garage stalls included as well one is attached and the other is detached.

Rent includes water, trash, and association dues.
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal background, and rental history.
SORRY NO PETS
$50 application fee per adult.
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing.

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4951375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Mounds View Blvd have any available units?
2912 Mounds View Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mounds View, MN.
What amenities does 2912 Mounds View Blvd have?
Some of 2912 Mounds View Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Mounds View Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Mounds View Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Mounds View Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Mounds View Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mounds View.
Does 2912 Mounds View Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Mounds View Blvd offers parking.
Does 2912 Mounds View Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 Mounds View Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Mounds View Blvd have a pool?
No, 2912 Mounds View Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Mounds View Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2912 Mounds View Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Mounds View Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Mounds View Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 Mounds View Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2912 Mounds View Blvd has units with air conditioning.
