2912 Mounds View Blvd Available 07/01/19 Second Floor Condo for July 1, Updated Bathroom, Balcony, Attached Garage + Detached Garage - Upgraded second floor condo available July 1. Open floorplan with hardwood floors in the dining room, living room, hallway, and bathroom. The kitchen has newer counters, floor, and the cabinets were recently painted. There is a microwave, dishwasher, and sink disposal. Kitchen has sliding glass doors to the balcony which overlooks the wooded backyard area.

Bathroom has been fully updated with granite vanity, new fixtures, etc. Both bedrooms are carpeted. Guest bedroom has a large closet and the master bedroom has a walk-in. This condo also has in-unit laundry and central air conditioning. There are two garage stalls included as well one is attached and the other is detached.



Rent includes water, trash, and association dues.

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal background, and rental history.

SORRY NO PETS

$50 application fee per adult.

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing.



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4951375)