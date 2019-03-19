All apartments in Mound
Home
/
Mound, MN
/
4850 Brunswick Road
4850 Brunswick Road

4850 Brunswick Road · No Longer Available
Location

4850 Brunswick Road, Mound, MN 55364

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live on The Island in Mound & walk to Lake Minnetonka! Delightful updated home w/ 4 bedrooms. Enjoy an updated kitchen w/ new SS appliances, newer flooring, updated bathrooms, two family rooms, vaulted ceiling, white millwork, & tasteful decorating. Park-like yard with newer landscaping, and so much more! Oversized 2-car garage. Walk to parks & swim at the beach. Enjoy the Lake Lifestyle! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Dogs & cats are permitted with $200 pet fee + $25 per month pet rent (per pet). Breed Restrictions may apply. No smoking. Security Deposit: $1600.00 Schedule Your Showing Today! 952-893-9900. Hurry this wont last long! Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Apply Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 Brunswick Road have any available units?
4850 Brunswick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mound, MN.
What amenities does 4850 Brunswick Road have?
Some of 4850 Brunswick Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 Brunswick Road currently offering any rent specials?
4850 Brunswick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 Brunswick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4850 Brunswick Road is pet friendly.
Does 4850 Brunswick Road offer parking?
Yes, 4850 Brunswick Road offers parking.
Does 4850 Brunswick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 Brunswick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 Brunswick Road have a pool?
Yes, 4850 Brunswick Road has a pool.
Does 4850 Brunswick Road have accessible units?
No, 4850 Brunswick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 Brunswick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4850 Brunswick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4850 Brunswick Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4850 Brunswick Road does not have units with air conditioning.

