4850 Brunswick Road

Live on The Island in Mound & walk to Lake Minnetonka! Delightful updated home w/ 4 bedrooms. Enjoy an updated kitchen w/ new SS appliances, newer flooring, updated bathrooms, two family rooms, vaulted ceiling, white millwork, & tasteful decorating. Park-like yard with newer landscaping, and so much more! Oversized 2-car garage. Walk to parks & swim at the beach. Enjoy the Lake Lifestyle! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Dogs & cats are permitted with $200 pet fee + $25 per month pet rent (per pet). Breed Restrictions may apply. No smoking. Security Deposit: $1600.00 Schedule Your Showing Today! 952-893-9900. Hurry this wont last long! Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Apply Today!