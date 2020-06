Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Built in 2017, this stunning modern home has everything you could possibly be looking for during your getaway. The main level showcases an open floor plan which is ideal for entertaining. A gourmet kitchen with state of the art appliances and seating for 12 as well as a unique architectural design to the living room allowing guests to view the sunset and sunrise over Lake Minnetonka making for the perfect setting. "Lakefront Luxury" truly is the perfect retreat for families and friends looking to be near the Twin Cities. Head only a couple miles into town and you will find a grocery store, restaurants & a nightlife locals have enjoyed for years & continue to enjoy. All utilities and furniture included! Starting Jan. 1, 2021+.