3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:50 AM
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monticello, MN
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1346 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.
9171 Overlook Lane
9171 Overlook Ln, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1545 sqft
Newly Constructed 3 bedroom townhome - Newly Constructed 3 bedroom Town home in Monticello No Pets Allowed (RLNE5738569)
5799 Spirit Hills Road
5799 Spirit Hills Rd, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
3 br 3 bath end unit town home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5703725)
424 West River Street
424 River Street West, Monticello, MN
Extremely well-built 4 bed 2 bath home on River Street. Large bedrooms, with plenty of closet space. Home features hardwood floors, a fireplace (decorative only), and a formal dining room.
6960 91st St NE
6960 91st NE St, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1265 sqft
Come check out this beautiful townhome! Walk upstairs to see the bright and open kitchen, dining room, and living room, two spacious bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The entry level includes master bedroom with private bath and laundry room.
6846 Gingham Ct
6846 Gingham Court, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
DESCRIPTION: Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom for rent! In this townhome you will find 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. This home has a two car garage for your cars and extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of Monticello
Northernstar
19591 Station St, Big Lake, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northernstar in Big Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Monticello
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
22167 156th Street NW
22167 156th Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
22167 156th Street NW Available 06/15/20 3bd remodeled home with DEEDED LAKE ACCESS avail June 15, possibly sooner - Freshly remodeled rambler with main floor laundry Available June 15 3bd1ba1car garage $1450.00/mo* $1499.
309 Central Ave
309 Central Avenue, Buffalo, MN
PETS OK. Charming spacious home in the heart of Buffalo available for rent. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a double sized detached garage. It features tons of natural woodwork with built-ins throughout.
2310 Maple Lane
2310 Maple Lane, Buffalo, MN
Available 7/1/2020. This home does no allow pets. Exceptionally well maintained home on private lot. Open concept main floor with large kitchen center island, SS appliances and pantry for storage.
21898 County Road 79
21898 County Road 79, Sherburne County, MN
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21898 County Road 79 in Sherburne County. View photos, descriptions and more!
