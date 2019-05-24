All apartments in Minnetrista
Minnetrista, MN
5920 Hardscrabble Circle
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

5920 Hardscrabble Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5920 Hardscrabble Circle, Minnetrista, MN 55364

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
5920 Hardscrabble Circle Available 06/01/19 Stunning 5 Bedroom Luxury Rental on Lake Minnetonka!! - Incredible luxury rental on Hardscrabble Point! Beautiful 1.5 acre lot offers incredible views, lush landscaping, maximum privacy, and direct access to Lake Minnetonka. Dock is included. 4 bedrooms on the main level and full mother-in-law suite complete with kitchen and bath in lower level. Private beach with perfect sandy lakeshore. Great entertainment spaces with soaring vaults and gleaming wood floors. Lawn care & snow removal available for additional rent!! June 1st occupancy. For more info call Eric Davis at 952-200-0145

(RLNE1880692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Hardscrabble Circle have any available units?
5920 Hardscrabble Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetrista, MN.
What amenities does 5920 Hardscrabble Circle have?
Some of 5920 Hardscrabble Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Hardscrabble Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Hardscrabble Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Hardscrabble Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5920 Hardscrabble Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetrista.
Does 5920 Hardscrabble Circle offer parking?
No, 5920 Hardscrabble Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5920 Hardscrabble Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 Hardscrabble Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Hardscrabble Circle have a pool?
No, 5920 Hardscrabble Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5920 Hardscrabble Circle have accessible units?
No, 5920 Hardscrabble Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Hardscrabble Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5920 Hardscrabble Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5920 Hardscrabble Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5920 Hardscrabble Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
