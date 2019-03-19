5588 Orchard Cove

Amenities

Built in 2016, you'll find incredible craftsman architecture with details and upgrades that are rarely found at this price. Cozy up to the fireplace in the main living room or enjoy the gourmet kitchen that features a large island, dual ovens, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a walk-in pantry. The main floor has a HUGE open layout, a large eating area with windows overlooking those gorgeous backyard views, hardwood floors, and a separate office!All 4 bedrooms are on the upper level with a jack and Jill bathroom between two of the bedrooms. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, a private master bath with his and her sinks, and a HUGE walk-in closet. There is an additional livingfamily area upstairs, and the separate laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level as well.