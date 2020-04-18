Amenities

5355 Cedar Point Road Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous Lake Minnetonka Guest House: All Utilities Included! - Available May 1st: Private, stylish and AFFORDABLE living on Lake Minnetonka!



Enjoy the modern open layout of this recently updated guest house on a beautiful Minnetrista/Mound vacation propertyfeaturing breathtaking south-facing views of one of the premier shorelines on the entire lake. Massive windows and skylights flood the entire unit with natural light.



All utilities + internet & cable included in rent! Enjoy use of beach, fire pit, spacious yard and private deck! Guest house also includes new in-unit washer and dryer, heated garage and plenty of heated storage!



NOTE: The main property houses vacation rental guests on some weekends in the summer (only responsible renters are accepted by owners, no bachelor/bachelorette parties allowed).



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



