Home
/
Minnetrista, MN
/
5355 Cedar Point Road
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

5355 Cedar Point Road

5355 Cedar Point Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5355 Cedar Point Road, Minnetrista, MN 55364

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
cable included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
5355 Cedar Point Road Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous Lake Minnetonka Guest House: All Utilities Included! - Available May 1st: Private, stylish and AFFORDABLE living on Lake Minnetonka!

Enjoy the modern open layout of this recently updated guest house on a beautiful Minnetrista/Mound vacation propertyfeaturing breathtaking south-facing views of one of the premier shorelines on the entire lake. Massive windows and skylights flood the entire unit with natural light.

All utilities + internet & cable included in rent! Enjoy use of beach, fire pit, spacious yard and private deck! Guest house also includes new in-unit washer and dryer, heated garage and plenty of heated storage!

NOTE: The main property houses vacation rental guests on some weekends in the summer (only responsible renters are accepted by owners, no bachelor/bachelorette parties allowed).

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE5704256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5355 Cedar Point Road have any available units?
5355 Cedar Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetrista, MN.
What amenities does 5355 Cedar Point Road have?
Some of 5355 Cedar Point Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5355 Cedar Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
5355 Cedar Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5355 Cedar Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 5355 Cedar Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetrista.
Does 5355 Cedar Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 5355 Cedar Point Road offers parking.
Does 5355 Cedar Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5355 Cedar Point Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5355 Cedar Point Road have a pool?
No, 5355 Cedar Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 5355 Cedar Point Road have accessible units?
No, 5355 Cedar Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5355 Cedar Point Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5355 Cedar Point Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5355 Cedar Point Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5355 Cedar Point Road does not have units with air conditioning.

