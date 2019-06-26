1150 Game Farm Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

This ARCHITECTURALLY DESIGNED, 4 BR/3BA, 3500 sq ft home is nestled on 10 acres surrounded by spectacular views, privacy and nature! Panoramic views, vaulted ceilings, newly refinished hardwood floors. Features; gourmet kitchen open to Solarium, spacious living room, beautiful brick fireplace, private master bedroom wing with magnificent study, luxury bath, deck access from all rooms in the home!! Pet considered with deposit. $55 application fee per adult, one time administrative fee of $150 upon accepted application. Call Tom at (612) 440-8660 to schedule a showing.