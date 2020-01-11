All apartments in Minnetrista
Find more places like 1025 Sunnyfield Road N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetrista, MN
/
1025 Sunnyfield Road N
Last updated January 11 2020 at 6:08 PM

1025 Sunnyfield Road N

1025 Sunnyfield Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1025 Sunnyfield Road North, Minnetrista, MN 55364

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Experience the peacefulness of country living within minutes to the city (6 min drive to Mound, 11 min drive to Minnetrista). Close to Burl Oaks Golf Club, HWY 12, Entertainment, Eateries, Lakes and Shops! This property features a large Yard, 1 car garage, laundry (in the basement) and 1 level living (2br/1ba, living room, kitchen all on main level. Bonus room in the basement and plenty of storage space. Pets considered with deposit. Set up a showing today!! ($55 application fee per adult 18+)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Sunnyfield Road N have any available units?
1025 Sunnyfield Road N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetrista, MN.
Is 1025 Sunnyfield Road N currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Sunnyfield Road N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Sunnyfield Road N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Sunnyfield Road N is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Sunnyfield Road N offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Sunnyfield Road N offers parking.
Does 1025 Sunnyfield Road N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Sunnyfield Road N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Sunnyfield Road N have a pool?
No, 1025 Sunnyfield Road N does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Sunnyfield Road N have accessible units?
No, 1025 Sunnyfield Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Sunnyfield Road N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Sunnyfield Road N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Sunnyfield Road N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Sunnyfield Road N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNVictoria, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNChanhassen, MNWaconia, MNChaska, MNExcelsior, MN
Shakopee, MNBuffalo, MNRogers, MNPrior Lake, MNHopkins, MNAlbertville, MNGolden Valley, MNNew Hope, MNCrystal, MNSavage, MNElk River, MNRamsey, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities