1025 Sunnyfield Road N

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Experience the peacefulness of country living within minutes to the city (6 min drive to Mound, 11 min drive to Minnetrista). Close to Burl Oaks Golf Club, HWY 12, Entertainment, Eateries, Lakes and Shops! This property features a large Yard, 1 car garage, laundry (in the basement) and 1 level living (2br/1ba, living room, kitchen all on main level. Bonus room in the basement and plenty of storage space. Pets considered with deposit. Set up a showing today!! ($55 application fee per adult 18+)