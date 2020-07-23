254 Apartments for rent in Mendota Heights, MN with gyms
Chalk it up to a talented citizenry or an abundance of recreational land, but Mendota Heights certainly knows how to turn out talented athletes. Notable past residents include Vikings player Matt Birk, Twins player Justin Morneau and Olympic equestrian Becky Holder.
Mendota Heights, Minnesota, is the epitome of an inner-ring Twin Cities suburb. The townhouses for rent in Mendota Heights are a short drive or bus ride to both St. Paul and Minneapolis. Other prominent features in this city are the presence of several gorgeous recreational areas, including the Dodge Nature Center and Friendly Marsh Park. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mendota Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.