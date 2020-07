Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities tennis court

For a showing of this property, please contact Philip Black at philipb@reiprop.com or 651-470-8030.



Desirable Copperfield neighborhood, classic two story with main floor family room with brick fireplace, new stove, new dishwasher, new paint, new carpet. Jacuzzi tub in master bath. Large pantry in kitchen, lots of storage in lower level. Nice landscaped yard. Close to shopping, major freeways and much more!!

Income needs to be 3x rent, no unlawful detainers, or felonies.