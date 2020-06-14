107 Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MN with gym
Ever heard of the Alexander Ramsey House? It's often called the best Victorian-era home, and it's right here in Maplewood. Take that Painted Ladies.
Located in Ramsey County, Minnesota, Maplewood is one of those cities that has the magic of a perfect combination of days-gone-by with modern life. That's right, you can have a warm apple pie all while downloading apps on your fancy new phone. It gets pretty cold in the winter months, with an average temperature of 18F; the summer average high is 75F. The good news is that the cost of living index for Maplewood is only slightly higher than that for Minnesota (you're welcome, savings account), and 14 percent more than the national average. This makes Maplewood an affordable city, even more so for those moving from more expensive cities. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Maplewood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.