Apartment List
/
MN
/
maplewood
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:36 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Maplewood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hillside
12 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$805
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
833 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Beaver Lake
15 Units Available
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,016
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hillside
8 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Hazelwood
8 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,290
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
191 Larpenteur Avenue E
191 Larpenteur Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2080 sqft
Excellent Maplewood location! Quick access to highways, shopping and more. Lovely pond views. Three bedrooms and laundry on upper level. 2-Stall Garage. Mowing and plowing is provided.
Results within 1 mile of Maplewood
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Battle Creek
44 Units Available
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,036
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
46 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1078 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1750 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Capital View
19 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1050 sqft
Two-bedroom units with natural woodwork, designer lighting, two full baths, walk-in closets, and private balconies/patios. Community ammenities include garage, fitness center, and elevator. In Riverview, near Harriet Island and St. Paul Downtown Airport.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$930
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Conway
10 Units Available
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
990 sqft
Beautiful apartments include fully equipped kitchens, separate dining area, patio/balcony and spacious closets. Immaculately landscaped community offers fitness center, walking paths, pool, laundry, business center. Close to entertainment, transit and Sun Ray Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Conway
6 Units Available
Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments within walking distance of Conway Park and Sun Ray Library. Walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community has on-site laundry, car wash area, BBQ area and clubhouse. Close to I-94.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd, White Bear Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1057 sqft
Ideal location! Nestled in-between 694 and Bergeron Pond, these recently renovated apartments come furnished with all the essentials. Pet-friendly with gym access, a game room, courtyard and on-site laundry.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Prosperity Heights
1 Unit Available
1711 Orange Avenue E
1711 East Orange Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Nicely built and remodeled 4 bedroom single family house.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
1567 Christie Plaza
1567 Christie Place, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1750 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available - currently occupied** This beautiful home was built in 2014, equipped with all of the modern luxuries such as stainless steel appliances, large windows, central air and heating, and high ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Payne - Phalen
1 Unit Available
943 Hawthorne Avenue E
943 East Hawthorne Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This 3 bedroom home has plenty of updates and is ready for move in.
Results within 5 miles of Maplewood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
12 Units Available
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,369
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-494 and I-94. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace and meeting room. Spacious units with private balconies, full kitchens and private garages. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
31 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,196
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
47 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,554
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown St. Paul
59 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
City Guide for Maplewood, MN

Ever heard of the Alexander Ramsey House? It's often called the best Victorian-era home, and it's right here in Maplewood. Take that Painted Ladies.

Located in Ramsey County, Minnesota, Maplewood is one of those cities that has the magic of a perfect combination of days-gone-by with modern life. That's right, you can have a warm apple pie all while downloading apps on your fancy new phone. It gets pretty cold in the winter months, with an average temperature of 18F; the summer average high is 75F. The good news is that the cost of living index for Maplewood is only slightly higher than that for Minnesota (you're welcome, savings account), and 14 percent more than the national average. This makes Maplewood an affordable city, even more so for those moving from more expensive cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Maplewood, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Maplewood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaplewood 3 BedroomsMaplewood Apartments with Balcony
Maplewood Apartments with GarageMaplewood Apartments with GymMaplewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaplewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Maplewood Apartments with PoolMaplewood Apartments with Washer-DryerMaplewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsMaplewood Pet Friendly PlacesMaplewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Parkside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities