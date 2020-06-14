104 Apartments for rent in Little Canada, MN with hardwood floors
Little Canada, Minnesota, was (not surprisingly) founded by French Canadians in the 1800s. With a sister city in Ontario and an annual celebration all about Canada, you may move here and start saying "eh?" right away!
If you want all the charm of the United States' neighbor to the north -- not to mention the cold, long winters -- without giving up your American freedoms, you'll find it in Little Canada. Located just 11 miles northeast of Minnesota's Twin Cities, Little Canada works hard to stay true to its small-town roots. Founded by French Canadians in the 1800s, the annual Canadian Days community festival unites the entire town in a celebration of history, food and volunteerism. More small town than sprawling suburb, Little Canada may not be the hippest town out there. But it offers plenty of neighborly kindness and appreciation for a certain maple leaf. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Little Canada renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.