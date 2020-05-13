All apartments in Lino Lakes
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:35 AM

7872 Gotland Ln

7872 Gotland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7872 Gotland Lane, Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 3/1/2020!

Fantastic layout, these homes feature Large 4b, 3ba and Lofts-family area, some feature fireplace.

Homes feature-
*Cherry or Maple Finish
*Wood Flooring on main level
*Main level features 1/2 bath
*Great kitchen and walk in Pantry
*Large Loft for family entertainment or other on upper level
*Snow removal/association dues/trash removal included in rent

Rental Requirements -
Income must be 3 times rent
Deposit equal to rent
Clean background screening
Job reference
No felony on background
Sorry this property does not participate in Section 8/Govt. assistance
Max 5-6 occupants

Please Apply or request showing on our website -
WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Pets Ok with deposit $300 and $20 pet rent.

Pictures/Color scheme may change in units, all homes feature same layout.

For more info. please text/call 612.545.8138

12/18 month lease avail!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7872 Gotland Ln have any available units?
7872 Gotland Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lino Lakes, MN.
What amenities does 7872 Gotland Ln have?
Some of 7872 Gotland Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7872 Gotland Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7872 Gotland Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7872 Gotland Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7872 Gotland Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7872 Gotland Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7872 Gotland Ln offers parking.
Does 7872 Gotland Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7872 Gotland Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7872 Gotland Ln have a pool?
No, 7872 Gotland Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7872 Gotland Ln have accessible units?
No, 7872 Gotland Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7872 Gotland Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7872 Gotland Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7872 Gotland Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7872 Gotland Ln has units with air conditioning.

