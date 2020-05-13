7872 Gotland Ln

Amenities
AVAILABLE 3/1/2020!
Fantastic layout, these homes feature Large 4b, 3ba and Lofts-family area, some feature fireplace.
Homes feature-
*Cherry or Maple Finish
*Wood Flooring on main level
*Main level features 1/2 bath
*Great kitchen and walk in Pantry
*Large Loft for family entertainment or other on upper level
*Snow removal/association dues/trash removal included in rent
Rental Requirements -
Income must be 3 times rent
Deposit equal to rent
Clean background screening
Job reference
No felony on background
Sorry this property does not participate in Section 8/Govt. assistance
Max 5-6 occupants
Please Apply or request showing on our website -
WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com
Pets Ok with deposit $300 and $20 pet rent.
Pictures/Color scheme may change in units, all homes feature same layout.
For more info. please text/call 612.545.8138
12/18 month lease avail!