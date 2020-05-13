7872 Gotland Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

AVAILABLE 3/1/2020!



Fantastic layout, these homes feature Large 4b, 3ba and Lofts-family area, some feature fireplace.



Homes feature-

*Cherry or Maple Finish

*Wood Flooring on main level

*Main level features 1/2 bath

*Great kitchen and walk in Pantry

*Large Loft for family entertainment or other on upper level

*Snow removal/association dues/trash removal included in rent



Rental Requirements -

Income must be 3 times rent

Deposit equal to rent

Clean background screening

Job reference

No felony on background

Sorry this property does not participate in Section 8/Govt. assistance

Max 5-6 occupants



Please Apply or request showing on our website -

WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com



Pets Ok with deposit $300 and $20 pet rent.



Pictures/Color scheme may change in units, all homes feature same layout.



For more info. please text/call 612.545.8138



12/18 month lease avail!