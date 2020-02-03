All apartments in Lino Lakes
Find more places like 705 Eagle Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lino Lakes, MN
/
705 Eagle Ct
Last updated February 3 2020 at 8:36 AM

705 Eagle Ct

705 Eagle Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

705 Eagle Ct, Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Nicely updated 2BR, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in Lino Lakes. This 3 level unit has a den/bedroom area located on the lower level along with access to the attached 2 car garage. The main level has the kitchen/dining area, living room with gas fireplace, and half bathroom. The 2 bedrooms are located on the upper level and each bedroom has it's own attached bathroom. Washer and dryer are located in upper level closet.

Tenant pays Gas, Electric and City utilities. Snow, lawn care and trash are included in rent.

ESTIMATED UTILITIES

Electric $80/mo
Gas $25/mo
Water & Sewer $25/mo or $100/quarter

This lease will go through a minimum of 3/31/2021 as we do not allow Winter move outs. (November-March)

No smoking in this home.

PETS - Cat or dog is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Eagle Ct have any available units?
705 Eagle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lino Lakes, MN.
What amenities does 705 Eagle Ct have?
Some of 705 Eagle Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Eagle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
705 Eagle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Eagle Ct pet-friendly?
No, 705 Eagle Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lino Lakes.
Does 705 Eagle Ct offer parking?
Yes, 705 Eagle Ct offers parking.
Does 705 Eagle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Eagle Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Eagle Ct have a pool?
No, 705 Eagle Ct does not have a pool.
Does 705 Eagle Ct have accessible units?
No, 705 Eagle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Eagle Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Eagle Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Eagle Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 705 Eagle Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNShoreview, MNHugo, MNForest Lake, MNBlaine, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNVadnais Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNLittle Canada, MNFridley, MNNorth St. Paul, MNOakdale, MNSt. Anthony, MNColumbia Heights, MNFalcon Heights, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChamplin, MNRobbinsdale, MNCrystal, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities