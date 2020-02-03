705 Eagle Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Nicely updated 2BR, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in Lino Lakes. This 3 level unit has a den/bedroom area located on the lower level along with access to the attached 2 car garage. The main level has the kitchen/dining area, living room with gas fireplace, and half bathroom. The 2 bedrooms are located on the upper level and each bedroom has it's own attached bathroom. Washer and dryer are located in upper level closet.



Tenant pays Gas, Electric and City utilities. Snow, lawn care and trash are included in rent.



ESTIMATED UTILITIES



Electric $80/mo

Gas $25/mo

Water & Sewer $25/mo or $100/quarter



This lease will go through a minimum of 3/31/2021 as we do not allow Winter move outs. (November-March)



No smoking in this home.



PETS - Cat or dog is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



