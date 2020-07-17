All apartments in Lino Lakes
Lino Lakes, MN
6421 Ojibway Path
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

6421 Ojibway Path

6421 Ojibway Path · No Longer Available
Location

6421 Ojibway Path, Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Townhouse Available July 1, Vaulted Ceilings, Loft Area, Fireplace, 2 Car Attached Garage - Townhouse available July 1 in Lino Lakes. Bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and large windows. The living room has a gas fireplace and is open to the loft area upstairs. There's a full dining area next to the large kitchen. The kitchen has a lot of cabinet/counter space, all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, and a small breakfast bar. There's a half bathroom off of the kitchen.
Both bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has dual closets and connects to the full bathroom. There's the loft area which overlooks the living room. The laundry room is conveniently located just off both bedrooms.
This townhouse also has central a/c, an attached two car garage and a patio out front. Close to Baldwin Lake and Rice Lake as well as several local parks and trails.

SORRY NO PETS
Rent includes trash, association dues, lawn care and snow removal
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.    

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

