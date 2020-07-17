6421 Ojibway Path

Amenities

Townhouse Available July 1, Vaulted Ceilings, Loft Area, Fireplace, 2 Car Attached Garage - Townhouse available July 1 in Lino Lakes. Bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and large windows. The living room has a gas fireplace and is open to the loft area upstairs. There's a full dining area next to the large kitchen. The kitchen has a lot of cabinet/counter space, all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, and a small breakfast bar. There's a half bathroom off of the kitchen.

Both bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has dual closets and connects to the full bathroom. There's the loft area which overlooks the living room. The laundry room is conveniently located just off both bedrooms.

This townhouse also has central a/c, an attached two car garage and a patio out front. Close to Baldwin Lake and Rice Lake as well as several local parks and trails.



SORRY NO PETS

Rent includes trash, association dues, lawn care and snow removal

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



