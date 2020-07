Amenities

$3,000 - Large 6 Bed/ 2.5 Bath house in the heart of Lauderdale. Enjoy a spacious and newly remolded kitchen accompanied by stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms, updated bathrooms and beautiful original hardwood floors throughout. Attached garage with ample space for 2 vehicles and a rocking chair friendly front porch round out the property. Great location. 1 mile from the University of Minnesota St Paul Campus, 2 miles from Dinkytown and 2 blocks from the metro bus line.