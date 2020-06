Amenities

A wonderful side by side town home with sought after open floor plan with two story vaulted ceiling, cozy fireplace, and plenty of natural sunlight. A spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances - perfect for all your cooking and entertaining needs. Two bedroom upstairs with balcony off master bedroom. Main floor laundry. New carpeting throughout and just freshly painted!!! Great location and curb appeal! Schedule your showing today!