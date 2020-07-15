/
studio apartments
20 Studio Apartments for rent in Lakeville, MN
106 Units Available
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN
Studio
$1,340
662 sqft
At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in
Results within 1 mile of Lakeville
10 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,326
620 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
23 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,311
626 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeville
32 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,373
574 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
28 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,199
623 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
17 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$972
460 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
19 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,065
553 sqft
Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter. This is thanks to the unique community of The Woods of Burnsville Apartments, designed with nothing but your needs and wishes in mind.
12 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,040
583 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
18 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$911
500 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
Results within 10 miles of Lakeville
33 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,176
543 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
24 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,245
578 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
7 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$953
460 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
11 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
$1,085
550 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
49 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,415
738 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
3 Units Available
Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$899
550 sqft
Located near Valley View Park and the Mall of America, this community provides its residents with off-street parking, high-speed internet access and on-site laundry. Apartments are pet-friendly with window coverings and air conditioning.
25 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,439
589 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
16 Units Available
South Loop
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$899
550 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
38 Units Available
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$1,100
571 sqft
Move in Special: First Month Free on Studios, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom Floor Plans and First Two Months free on Two Bedrooms plus Dens with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and
36 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,295
539 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
1 Unit Available
16154 Main Avenue SE
16154 Main Avenue Southeast, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$900
110 sqft
Unique Professional Office for rent. Great for Insurance Agent, Loan Office, Mortgage Broker, CPA, or any business looking for a professional space. Perfect location on Main Street by City Hall.
