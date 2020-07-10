All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:53 PM

17292 Idlewood Way

17292 Idlewood Way · No Longer Available
Location

17292 Idlewood Way, Lakeville, MN 55044
Homestead Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom home with 2 bedrooms on upper level and 1 bedroom on the lower level. Home backs up to nature preserve and close to lake park. Updated kitchen. Fenced in back yard. Storage shed.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17292 Idlewood Way have any available units?
17292 Idlewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
Is 17292 Idlewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
17292 Idlewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17292 Idlewood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17292 Idlewood Way is pet friendly.
Does 17292 Idlewood Way offer parking?
No, 17292 Idlewood Way does not offer parking.
Does 17292 Idlewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17292 Idlewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17292 Idlewood Way have a pool?
No, 17292 Idlewood Way does not have a pool.
Does 17292 Idlewood Way have accessible units?
No, 17292 Idlewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17292 Idlewood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17292 Idlewood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17292 Idlewood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17292 Idlewood Way does not have units with air conditioning.

