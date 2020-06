Amenities

Why rent used when you can rent brand new in Lake Elmo? 4 Bedrooms on 1 level along with the washer and dryer all on the 2nd floor! 3 car attached garage and open floor concept with living/dining/kitchen. Great development with walking & bike paths with a park steps away! Close commute to downtown St. Paul & Mpls. 15 mins to 3M, Anderson Windows, Lakeview & Woodwinds Hospitaland other major employers. Don't delay, come take a look today!