189 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Inver Grove Heights, MN

Finding an apartment in Inver Grove Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium f...
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
31 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,196
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 15 at 10:58pm
Contact for Availability
The Commons at Inver Hills
8209 College Trl, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Luxury community features on-site laundry, playground and parking. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Great location on hilltop, overlooking Arbor Pointe Golf Course.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
3459 Cloman Way
3459 Cloman Way East, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
936 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available!** Request from Amanda Coleman acoleman@renterswarehouse.com Available Aug 1.
Results within 1 mile of Inver Grove Heights

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
443 13th ave S
443 13th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
443 13th ave S Available 07/01/20 Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath house in South St. Paul - This is a beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in highly sought after South St. Paul. Prime South St.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hepburn Park
1 Unit Available
208 2nd Avenue South
208 2nd Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
Single Family House for June 1, Large Fenced Yard, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Garage - Single family house available June 1 in South St. Paul. The main floor has a sunroom in the front that connects to the living room and dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
212 West Warburton Street
212 West Warburton Street, South St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
892 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Hepburn Park
1 Unit Available
141 4th Avenue South
141 4th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
726 1st Avenue S
726 1st Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1550 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available** Located just across the alley from Lorraine park, this 3 bed, 1 bath side by side duplex is ready now! Freshly painted, floors refinished, new tub surround to be installed soon - this is a well maintained property, looking
Results within 5 miles of Inver Grove Heights
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
48 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1173 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Summit Hill
13 Units Available
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,450
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1106 sqft
Located in a lively neighborhood right in the midst of an array of restaurants, businesses and newly renovated homes, amenities include granite counters, bay windows, and more.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
41 Units Available
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1158 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
43 Units Available
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,048
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Seventh
34 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,406
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown St. Paul
14 Units Available
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1208 sqft
Elegant granite countertops and exposed wood beams add to the charm of this restored 1905 building located in Historic Lowertown neighborhood. Walk score of 85 and an excellent transit rating place you close to everything.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown St. Paul
6 Units Available
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
397 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown St. Paul
15 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
9 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Riverview
15 Units Available
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Downtown St. Paul
3 Units Available
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1095 sqft
Unique floor plans feature high ceilings, large windows and spacious closets. Conveniently located near bus station, park, library and playground. Close to shopping, schools and daycare. Pet friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Inver Grove Heights, MN

Finding an apartment in Inver Grove Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

