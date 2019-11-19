All apartments in Hugo
4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4

4948 Emmit Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

4948 Emmit Ave N, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 Available 12/01/19 Hugo 2 Bed/2 Bath Water's Edge Townhome - Available 12-1-19 - Available 12-1-19 Water's Edge Townhome near elementary school. Professional Management which includes online rent payments and online maintenance requests. Landlord pays association dues which include: Water/Sewer/Trash/Lawn Care/Snow Removal/Workout Membership & More. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this unit. Call 651.403.3189 for showings or with any other questions.

(RLNE4504663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 have any available units?
4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 have?
Some of 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 pet-friendly?
No, 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hugo.
Does 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 offer parking?
No, 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 does not offer parking.
Does 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 have a pool?
Yes, 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 has a pool.
Does 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 have accessible units?
No, 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 has units with air conditioning.
