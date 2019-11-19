4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 Available 12/01/19 Hugo 2 Bed/2 Bath Water's Edge Townhome - Available 12-1-19 - Available 12-1-19 Water's Edge Townhome near elementary school. Professional Management which includes online rent payments and online maintenance requests. Landlord pays association dues which include: Water/Sewer/Trash/Lawn Care/Snow Removal/Workout Membership & More. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this unit. Call 651.403.3189 for showings or with any other questions.
(RLNE4504663)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 have any available units?
4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 have?
Some of 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4948 Emmit Drive Unit #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.