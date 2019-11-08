All apartments in Hugo
4653 Fable Road North
4653 Fable Road North

4653 Fable Road North · No Longer Available
Location

4653 Fable Road North, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2-Story in premier Fable Hills Neighborhood. Spacious Great Room, scenic views, built-in custom cabinetry, and fireplace. Fantastic kitchen with granite counter tops and large center island, high-end stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. The upper level has a private Master Suite with Bath, 3 additional bedrooms, and a upper level laundry. Backyard deck of the kitchen.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4653 Fable Road North have any available units?
4653 Fable Road North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 4653 Fable Road North have?
Some of 4653 Fable Road North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4653 Fable Road North currently offering any rent specials?
4653 Fable Road North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 Fable Road North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4653 Fable Road North is pet friendly.
Does 4653 Fable Road North offer parking?
No, 4653 Fable Road North does not offer parking.
Does 4653 Fable Road North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4653 Fable Road North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 Fable Road North have a pool?
No, 4653 Fable Road North does not have a pool.
Does 4653 Fable Road North have accessible units?
No, 4653 Fable Road North does not have accessible units.
Does 4653 Fable Road North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4653 Fable Road North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4653 Fable Road North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4653 Fable Road North does not have units with air conditioning.
